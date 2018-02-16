Durfee High School receives anonymous threat via social media - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Durfee High School receives anonymous threat via social media

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A Massachusetts high school will see extra police presence Friday after a possible threat was made via social media.

Durfee High School Principal Matthew Desmarais says an anonymous threat was made on Snapchat on Thursday.

The message was shared by several students before it was brought to the administration’s attention.

The online threat promised a Florida-style attack, telling students to stay away from school on Friday.

Principal Desmarais called parents late Thursday night saying that they are “working with the Fall River Police Department. We have no evidence to support this as a credible threat. However, out of an abundance of caution, we will have an elevated police presence on campus tomorrow. We will be conducting bag checks on everyone who will be entering the building. Additional security and personnel will be present to assist.”

There will be additional random, unannounced security measures in place.

Again, this incident has been ruled as not a credible threat and the measures are out of an abundance of caution.

