Fugitive arrested for December murder in Attleboro

By: Anthony Vega

Email: avega@abc6.com

Twitter: @avegaABC6

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — A South Boston man wanted for murder has been arrested by Attleboro police.

26-year-old Jaquan Cohen was arrested Thursday afternoon in Brockton and is being charged with shooting and killing 34-year-old Thomas Pomare in Attleboro back in December.

Police say Pomare was specifically targeted for marijuana and money.

“I would like to thank all the law enforcement agencies for their cooperation and dedication that led to the arrest of the last suspect in this murder case,” said District Attorney Quinn.

Four other suspects were also arrested in connection with the case.

Cohen is scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning in Attleboro District Court.

