One person shot in Pawtucket home invasion - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

One person shot in Pawtucket home invasion

Posted: Updated:

By: Anthony Vega

Email: avega@abc6.com

Twitter: @avegaABC6

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket police are investigating an early morning home invasion on 273 Weeden Street.

Detective Sargent Timothy Graham told ABC6 News that the home invasion happened at approximately 4:00 a.m. Friday.

One person was shot during the home invasion, but is expected to survive.

Police could not provide any additional information because the incident is still being investigated.

ABC6 News has a crew on scene and will bring you the latest information when it becomes available.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018  

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.