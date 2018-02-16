One person shot in Pawtucket home invasion

By: Anthony Vega
Email: avega@abc6.com
Twitter: @avegaABC6
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket police are investigating an early morning home invasion on 273 Weeden Street.
Detective Sargent Timothy Graham told ABC6 News that the home invasion happened at approximately 4:00 a.m. Friday.
One person was shot during the home invasion, but is expected to survive.
Police could not provide any additional information because the incident is still being investigated.
ABC6 News has a crew on scene and will bring you the latest information when it becomes available.
©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018