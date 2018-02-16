Captain describes boat sinking, rescue by Coast Guard - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Captain describes boat sinking, rescue by Coast Guard

Posted: Updated:

By John Krinjak

Email: jkrinjak@abc6.com

Twitter: @johnkrinjakABC6

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) -- It was supposed to be the final leg of a five-day fishing trip for the Sea Star and its captain Andrew Arnett.

"We were on our way home. we'd had a stellar trip, boat was running fine," said Arnett.

But around 6:30 PM Wednesday, that all changed in an instant.

"My first mate woke me up and said something was wrong, the boat doesn't look right," said Arnett.

Turns out the boat was taking on water. The crew activated the pumps but to little avail.

"There was no saving the boat, so you worry about saving the guys," said Arnett.

Arnett put into practice safety training that he'd never before had to use.

The four men put on their immersion suits--with a light and whistle to get rescuers' attention.

Arnett activated a device to send a signal to the Coast Guard.

A helicopter crew was already doing exercises in the area, and responded to the Sea Star within minutes--just as the engine died and the crew was forced to jump into the 37-degree water.

"I just sat there, waited my turn, watched the boat go to the bottom," said Arnett. "When I was lifted in the helicopter all I did was hug my guys," said Arnett.

The boat was unable to be salvaged, but the guys Arnett calls his best friends are all alive and well.

"It's a bummer. But to know that your guys made it out. That's all that matters. you can replace the boat. You can't replace a body and you can't replace a life," said Arnett.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018  

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.