RI State Trooper injured when cruiser was hit on I-95 N

By: Anthony Vega

Email: avega@abc6.com

Twitter: @avegaABC6

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A State Trooper was injured after his cruiser was hit by another car, according to Rhode Island State Police.

The accident happened on I-95 North in Warwick at approximately 8:20 a.m. Friday.

“The Trooper’s cruiser was in the breakdown lane of the northbound lanes of Interstate 95, about a half-mile north of Route 4, when it was struck from behind by another car,” said Laura Meade Kirk, Director of Public Information for the RI State Police.

A State Police canine was in the car at the time, but was not hurt.

Both the Trooper and the driver were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

State Police are still investigating the accident.

