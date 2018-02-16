RI State Trooper injured when cruiser was hit on I-95 N - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

RI State Trooper injured when cruiser was hit on I-95 N

Posted: Updated:

By: Anthony Vega

Email: avega@abc6.com

Twitter: @avegaABC6

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A State Trooper was injured after his cruiser was hit by another car, according to Rhode Island State Police.

The accident happened on I-95 North in Warwick at approximately 8:20 a.m. Friday.

“The Trooper’s cruiser was in the breakdown lane of the northbound lanes of Interstate 95, about a half-mile north of Route 4, when it was struck from behind by another car,” said Laura Meade Kirk, Director of Public Information for the RI State Police.

A State Police canine was in the car at the time, but was not hurt.

Both the Trooper and the driver were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

State Police are still investigating the accident.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018  

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.