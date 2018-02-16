Judge seeks answers in case of detained Guatemalan mother

By: The Associated Press

BOSTON, Mass. (AP) — A federal judge in Boston has ordered immigration officials to explain why a Guatemalan mother was detained.

The Boston Globe reports that U.S. District Judge Mark Wolf wrote in an order Thursday asking Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to explain the procedures that led to Lilian Calderon’s arrest along with the legal basis of the decision.

Wolf wrote that Calderon’s arrest was “part of a pattern.”

The 30-year-old Providence woman was detained in Boston on Jan. 17 when she tried to apply for legal status by verifying her marriage.

ICE officials said a judge had issued a final removal order.

Calderon’s lawyers say she was following the process the government put in place to get her green card, and never should have been detained.

An ICE spokesman declined to comment.

