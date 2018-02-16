Florida students quit class to protest shootings

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — A group of high schoolers has walked out of classes to protest gun violence after a mass shooting killed 17 people at a neighboring school.

The South Broward High School students began their protest along U.S. 1 in Hollywood as school started on Friday morning. Students told news outlets they were protesting gun violence, the National Rifle Association and President Donald Trump.

One sign also took aim at Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, showing him with $$ for eyes and accusing him of taking $3 million in NRA blood money.

They’ve added their voices to a groundswell among students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland who have been speaking out against gun violence since the shooting on Wednesday.

Former student Nikolas Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder following. The 19-year-old man was arrested about two miles from the school a short time after the shooting.

South Broward High School is some 30 miles (48 kilometers) from Parkland.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018