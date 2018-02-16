Man charged in Attleboro murder held without bail

By: Chloe Leshner

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) -- A South Boston man is charged with murder after months on the run after a robbery gone bad left one man dead.

Police have been looking for Jaquan Cohen since that murder. He was arrested Thursday in Brockton after 2 months on the run, today finally facing a judge.

The last suspect wanted in a December murder, Jaquan Cohen, surrounded by police as he's brought into Attleboro District Court after hiding from authorities for 2 months.

The judge allowed him to be shielded from cameras inside the court room and he was arraigned standing in the doorway.

Cohen is the 5th person arrested in connection to the murder that happened on South Avenue back in December.

"This defendant and other defendants who have already been charged learned there was a large quantity of marijuana within the residence and they made a plan to rob the residents of 148 South Ave," the Assistant District Attorney Jason Mohan said in court.

34 year old Thomas Pomare was sleeping on the couch at the time of the robbery, his family emotional as the ADA went through what happened the night he died.

"Mr. Pomare was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the face, he was transferred to the hospital where he later died from his injuries," says Mohan.

The ADA says police found a 9 millimeter handgun in Cohen's apartment that matched the one casing left at the crime scene.

The victim's mother breaking down outside of court, telling a police officer, "there's nothing that will bring him back to me."

There was also a warrant out for Cohen's arrest in South Boston for assaulting a police officer. He's being held without bail and will be back in court April 24.

