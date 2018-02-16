Tim Tries It: Curling

By: Tim Studebaker

Facebook: @TStudebakerABC6

Twitter: @TStudebakerABC6

Email: tstudebaker@abc6.com

CRANSTON, R.I. – With the Winter Olympics, comes the realization that there are a lot of unique winter sports that we may only see on TV once every 4 years. Yet, some of them can be so much fun to watch, and look like they might be fun to try. We sent our own Tim Studebaker to Cranston to give one of those seldom seen sports a try.

That’s today’s edition of Tim Tries It. Watch the video for more!

If you have an idea for something Tim should try next, let us know. Send in your ideas on Facebook and Twitter using #ABC6TimTriesIt or email us: news@abc6.com

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018