Tim Tries It: Curling - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Tim Tries It: Curling

Tim Tries It: Curling

Posted: Updated:

By: Tim Studebaker

Facebook: @TStudebakerABC6

Twitter: @TStudebakerABC6

Email: tstudebaker@abc6.com

CRANSTON, R.I. – With the Winter Olympics, comes the realization that there are a lot of unique winter sports that we may only see on TV once every 4 years.  Yet, some of them can be so much fun to watch, and look like they might be fun to try.  We sent our own Tim Studebaker to Cranston to give one of those seldom seen sports a try.

That’s today’s edition of Tim Tries It.  Watch the video for more!

If you have an idea for something Tim should try next, let us know.  Send in your ideas on Facebook and Twitter using #ABC6TimTriesIt or email us: news@abc6.com

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.