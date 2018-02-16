State Senator arrested for video voyeurism, extortion

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

RICHMOND, R.I. (WLNE)— A state Senator has been arrested for video voyeurism and extortion, Rhode Island State Police told ABC6 News on Friday.

Officials said Senator Nicholas Kettle, of Coventry, was arrested at his work in Richmond, and charged with one count of video voyeurism, and two counts of extortion, after an apparent month-long investigation.

Despite the investigation, Kettle had no intention to resign.

According to his attorney, Kettle’s co-workers called saying around eight troopers showed up to take him into custody.

Kettle’s arrest comes after his home was raided back in January by Rhode Island State Police.

Senate President Dominick Ruggerio issued the following statement on Kettle's arrest:

“It is deeply troubling that a member of the Senate has been indicted on charges of video voyeurism and extortion. Based on what we know at this time, I believe that Mr. Kettle should resign immediately. I will reserve further comment until the indictment is unsealed and we have additional information."

State Sen. Nicholas Kettle is in custody here at State Police HQ in Scituate, following his arrest at his workplace in Richmond on video voyeurism and extortion charges. I'll have the latest in a live report ahead on @ABC6 News at 5 pic.twitter.com/uqPVj8b6v9 — John Krinjak (@johnkrinjakABC6) February 16, 2018

ABC6 News reporter John Krinjak will have the details on ABC6 News at 5 and 6.

©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018