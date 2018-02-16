Bullets found in bathroom of Woonsocket middle school

By: Rachael Perry
Email: rperry@abc6.com
Twitter: @RachaelABC6
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Hamlet Middle School was placed on lockdown after bullets were found in a boy’s bathroom Friday afternoon.
Detective Sergeant Matthew Ryan told ABC6 News less than ten bullets were found by a custodian around 1:40 p.m.
Once the findings were reported, claims came forward saying there was a shooter, prompting an immediate lockdown.
Woonsocket Police as well as a SWAT team were called to the scene and able to clear the school by 3:00 p.m., said Det. Sgt. Ryan.
No injuries were reported, and no other ammunition was found.
The incident is under investigation.
©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018