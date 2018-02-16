Bullets found in bathroom of Woonsocket middle school - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Bullets found in bathroom of Woonsocket middle school

Posted: Updated:

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Hamlet Middle School was placed on lockdown after bullets were found in a boy’s bathroom Friday afternoon.

Detective Sergeant Matthew Ryan told ABC6 News less than ten bullets were found by a custodian around 1:40 p.m.

Once the findings were reported, claims came forward saying there was a shooter, prompting an immediate lockdown.

Woonsocket Police as well as a SWAT team were called to the scene and able to clear the school by 3:00 p.m., said Det. Sgt. Ryan.

No injuries were reported, and no other ammunition was found.

The incident is under investigation.

