Bullets found in bathroom of Woonsocket middle school

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Hamlet Middle School was placed on lockdown after bullets were found in a boy’s bathroom Friday afternoon.

Detective Sergeant Matthew Ryan told ABC6 News less than ten bullets were found by a custodian around 1:40 p.m.

Once the findings were reported, claims came forward saying there was a shooter, prompting an immediate lockdown.

Woonsocket Police as well as a SWAT team were called to the scene and able to clear the school by 3:00 p.m., said Det. Sgt. Ryan.

No injuries were reported, and no other ammunition was found.

The incident is under investigation.

