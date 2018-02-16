Johnston Police seek help finding missing man - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Johnston Police seek help finding missing man

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Johnston Police are seeking help locating a 69-year-old who has been reported missing.

Police are searching for Kenneth Stedman, who was last seen at the McDonald’s on Atwood Ave.

“Kenneth is known to frequent Barnes & Noble Books Stores, McDonald's and Burger King Restaurants and possibly public libraries,” said Johnston Police in a Facebook post.

The missing man is described as a white male, who stands at 5’5’’ and weighs around 140lbs with brown eyes, and a bald head.  He was last seen wearing brown pants, a yellow shirt, and a navy blue coat.

“He was operating his gray 2008 Ford Focus bearing RI License Plate KV99,” the post read.

If you see Stedman or recognize his car, you are urged to call the Johnston Police Department at 401-231-8100.

