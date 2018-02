After a mainly sunny day Saturday with temps in the mid to upper 30s, snow for Saturday night. A heavy wet snow with accumulation of 3-6" expected. Snow will start around 10 P.M. and ends by 8 A.M. Sunday morning. Snow will mix with rain at times at the coast. Toughest travel conditions will be overnight Saturday between midnight and 5 A.M. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the area for Saturday Night.