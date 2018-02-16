Saturday Night Snow (2-17-2018) - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Saturday Night Snow (2-17-2018)

Snow is moving through southern New England Saturday night into very early Sunday morning.  Snow will be heavy at times during the overnight, with some rain mixing in at the south facing coastline, plus Cape Cod & the islands. 

Most areas see a total of 3-6" of snow, closer to 3" for areas that mix with rain, closer to 6" for inland areas that stay all snow.  Snow ends very early, around 4-6 AM on Sunday. 

Overnight travel will likely be difficult.  We'll see those roads improving quickly on Sunday.  Most folks that will not be on the roads overnight should be largely unaffected travel-wise.

Plenty of sunshine for most of Sunday, plus temperatures in the 40s, will mean lots of melting of the snow that fell overnight.  However, any wet roads Sunday night will likely refreeze into Monday morning, so watch for icy spots then.

