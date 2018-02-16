Providence high school basketball team qualifies for national Special Olympics

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The unified basketball team from Mt. Pleasant High School will compete in the National Special Olympics this summer officials announced.

The team, dubbed the ‘Kilties,’ will send ten members to the games in Seattle, Washington this July.

Mayor Jorge Elorza and Special Olympics R.I. Executive Director Dennis DeJesus, honored the team with a pep rally Friday morning.

Four of the team members come from the general education program at Mt. Pleasant High School, and six come from the Birch Academy.

The games are scheduled for July 1-6, 2018.

