Ceremony to mark deadly nightclub fire postponed due to snow

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) – A ceremony to mark the 15th anniversary of a deadly nightclub fire that killed 100 people has been postponed due to an expected snowstorm.

The Station Fire Memorial Foundation announced the postponement on Friday.

The service had been planned for Sunday at the park built at the site of the Feb. 20, 2003, fire in West Warwick. The blaze killed 100 people and injured more than 200 others.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the area, and says heavy snow is possible and travel conditions are expected to be difficult from Saturday evening until Sunday morning. It says 4 to 8 inches of snow could accumulate.

A spokeswoman for the foundation says the ceremony will be rescheduled to May 20.

