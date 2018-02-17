Ceremony to mark deadly nightclub fire postponed due to snow - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Ceremony to mark deadly nightclub fire postponed due to snow

Posted: Updated:

By The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) – A ceremony to mark the 15th anniversary of a deadly nightclub fire that killed 100 people has been postponed due to an expected snowstorm.

The Station Fire Memorial Foundation announced the postponement on Friday.

The service had been planned for Sunday at the park built at the site of the Feb. 20, 2003, fire in West Warwick. The blaze killed 100 people and injured more than 200 others.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the area, and says heavy snow is possible and travel conditions are expected to be difficult from Saturday evening until Sunday morning. It says 4 to 8 inches of snow could accumulate.

A spokeswoman for the foundation says the ceremony will be rescheduled to May 20.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.