PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Providence Police and the Office of the Medical Examiner were on scene Saturday afternoon for reports of a body found in the Providence River.

Crews responded to the edge of the water near 200 Dyer Street shortly after 1:00 p.m. Saturday.

Officials on scene off of Dyer Street where it appears a body was found in the Providence River @abc6 pic.twitter.com/p9NwewVR5d — Chloe Leshner (@CLeshnerABC6) February 17, 2018

Medical examiner is here, they’re removing the body from the water now — Chloe Leshner (@CLeshnerABC6) February 17, 2018

The unidentified body was removed from the water shortly after 2:00 p.m.

More information will become available as this story develops.

