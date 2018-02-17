Saint Francis Routs Bryant Men's Basketball Saturday - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Saint Francis Routs Bryant Men's Basketball Saturday

Posted: Updated:

        LORETTO, Pa. (AP) - Jamaal King scored 23 points, Malik Harmon tossed in a season-high 21, the two had but one turnover between them and Saint Francis University defeated Bryant 89-56 on Saturday for its third-straight win and clinched a spot in the Northeast Conference playoffs.

        Andre Wolford drained a pair of 3-pointers, giving Saint Francis (16-11, 10-6) a four-point lead midway through the opening half and King added a personal 7-0 run that pushed the lead into double-digits 3:30 before halftime.

        Saint Francis made 32 of 68 shots, including nine 3-pointers, had 11 steals, Randall Gaskins with four, and scored 25 points off 19 Bryant turnovers.

        The win sets up a clash next week with Fairleigh Dickinson with the winner earning a home game in the NEC Tournament.

        Adam Grant led Bryant (3-26, 2-14) with 16 points, but the Bulldogs were 21 of 64 shooting (33 percent). 

        AP-WF-02-17-18 2041GMT
 

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.