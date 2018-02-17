Cold-Shooting Second Half Dooms Providence In Loss At Butler - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Cold-Shooting Second Half Dooms Providence In Loss At Butler

        INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Kelan Martin made three 3-pointers and scored 19 points and Butler ended a three-game losing streak with a 69-54 victory over Providence on Saturday.

        Paul Jorgensen added 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting off the bench for the Bulldogs (18-10, 8-7).

        Alpha Diallo had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Friars (17-10, 8-6), who shot just 30 percent and lost in their first game since beating No. 3 Villanova 76-71 on Wednesday. Maliek White also scored 11 points. Kyron Cartwright had two assists in becoming the third Friar in school history to reach 600 in a career.

        The Friars led 35-33 at halftime but Butler opened the second half with a 14-2 run. Martin's 3-pointer with 1:48 left gave the Bulldogs a double-digit lead for good and they made 7 of 8 free throws thereafter.

        Butler outscored Providence 36-18 in the paint and had a 42-35 rebounding edge.

