Security expert weighs in as several local schools experience copycat threats

By: Chloe Leshner

cleshner@abc6.com

@cleshnerabc6

Americans are on edge as copycat threats are made in the wake of the tragic Parkland, Florida school shooting. And those nerves are felt close to home. On Friday, 4 local schools dealt with some sort of threat just days after 17 students were killed in a Florida high school. Security experts say this is common, but it's something police and schools need to take seriously.

Schools all over the country on high alert as copycat threats are made days after the Parkland, Florida school shooting.

"It happened after the Newtown shooting, it happens after any event like this particularly when it's big news," says Vik Solem, President of MEI Security in Stoughton.

Four area schools had to investigate some type of threat Friday.

"In situations like this whenever there's any early warning, you want to be sure that you did everything you could to make it stop. Unfortunately it means each one of these copy cat threats has to be investigated, it has to be treated as a credible threat," says Solem.

Durfee High in Fall River had an increased police presence after a student sent a snapchat promising "Florida part 2."

A 17 year old student at Bridgewater–Raynham Regional High is charged with making terroristic threats after sending a similar message and photos of himself holding what appeared to be a semi-automatic weapon.

Police are investigating after a Westport High student threatened to shoot up the school.

Hamlet Middle School in Woonsocket was briefly put on lock-down after several bullets were found in the boys bathroom.

"Unfortunately it can happen anywhere. No one expects it to happen at their school and then it happens somewhere," says Solem.

Which is why he says students need to speak up if they hear or see something suspicious and schools and law enforcement need to remain vigilant.

"Each time you get an alert of something like this you have to take it seriously. Even if it's right after an event when you know there are going to be copycats or if its 6 months later," says Solem.

And Solem also stressed that parents should have a plan with their children on where they would meet after an emergency like this because a lot of times cell phones won't work with so many people trying to use them all at once.

