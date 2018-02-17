PC Knocks Off Bryant In Showdown Of State Men's Lacrosse Teams

Providence College Press Release

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence College men's lacrosse team defeated Bryant, 13-8, on Saturday, Feb. 17 on Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium in Providence, R.I. The Friars improved to 2-1 on the season, while Bryant dropped to 1-2 on the year.



FIRST QUARTER: Bryant scored three-consecutive goals in a one-minute and 12-second span to take an early 3-0 lead with 5:09 left on the clock. Tim Hinrichs (Amherst, N.H.) got the Friars on the board with 3:16 remaining in the quarter to cut the deficit to 3-1. The two teams traded goals to close the quarter and Bryant held a 5-3 lead after the opening 15 minutes of play. Nick Hatzipetrakos (Syossett, N.Y.) and Brendan Kearns (Wantagh, N.Y.) joined Hinrichs with one goal each.



SECOND QUARTER: Providence scored four unanswered goals in the second quarter to take a 7-5 advantage into halftime. Sean Leahey (Cranford, N.J.) and Kearns scored at 11:44 and 6:05, respectively, to tie the game, 5-5. The Friars' defense killed off a two-man advantage by the Bulldogs with just under three-minutes to play in the quarter to keep the game level. The offense went back to work as Hatzipetrakos and Evan McGreen (Narragansett, R.I.) closed the quarter with one goal each. Hatzipetrakos tallied his second of the game at 2:03, while McGreen registered her first career tally with three-seconds left on the clock.



THIRD QUARTER: The Friars gained an 8-5 advantage as Leahey scored his second goal of the game one-minute and 44-seconds into the action. Bryant answered with back-to-back goals to pull within one (8-7) with 9:26 on the clock, but McGreen and Leahey finished off the quarter with goals to give the Friars a 10-7 lead heading into the final frame. Leahey picked up his second hat trick of the season with 17-seconds left in the third off a feed from Damon Currie (Guelph, Ontario) during an EMO. It marked the first goal for either team on the man-advantage, through three quarters.



FOURTH QUARTER: Hatzipetrakos became the second Friar to record a hat trick in the game as he tallied his third at the 10:14 mark of the fourth quarter, giving Providence an 11-7 lead. Ryan Nawrocki (Smithtown, N.Y.) and Conner Byrne (Hicksville, N.Y.) scored within 10-seconds of one another to make it a 13-7 lead with 4:49 to play. Bryant found the back of the cage for the first time since the 9:26 mark of the third quarter as Weingarten scored his second of the game to make the final 13-8.



Game Notes: The Friars out-scored the Bulldogs 11-3 over the course of the final 45:06, after trailing 5-2 in the first quarter. Providence put together two big scoring runs in the game, including six-straight goals beginning with six-seconds left in the first and ending at the 13:16 mark of the third quarter. Tate Boyce (Matthews, N.C.) finished the game with 12 saves for Providence. Kearns led the team in ground balls (four), while adding two goals and one assist. The Friars' defense held Bryant scoreless on the EMO, killing off all six of the Bulldogs' opportunities. Providence finished the game 1-4 on the man-advantage.



What's Next: The Friars return to action on Feb. 24 against non-conference opponent Saint Joseph's. Opening face-off is set for 1:00 p.m. on Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium in Providence, R.I.



Scoring Summary:

1st - 6:21 (BRY) - Trevor Weingarten (unassisted) - EVEN

1st - 6:15 (BRY) - Kenny Massa (unassisted) - EVEN

1st - 5:09 (BRY) - Marc O'Rourke (unassisted) - EVEN

1st - 3:16 (PC) - Tim Hinrichs (unassisted) - EVEN

1st - 2:37 (BRY) - Austin Kent (unassisted) - EVEN

1st - 1:46 (PC) - Brendan Kearns (David Procopio) - EVEN

1st - 0:59 (BRY) - Jake Buonaiuto (unassisted) - EVEN

1st - 0:06 (PC) - Nick Hatzipetrakos (Sean Leahey) - EVEN



2nd - 11:44 (PC) - Sean Leahey (unassisted) - EVEN

2nd - 6:05 (PC) - Bredan Kearn (Damon Currie) - EVEN

2nd - 2:03 (PC) - Nick Hatzipetrakos (Evan McGreen) - EVEN

2nd - 0:03 (PC) - Evan McGreen (Ryan Nawrocki) - EVEN



3rd - 13:16 (PC) - Sean Leahey (unassisted) - EVEN

3rd - 10:37 (BRY) - Tom Kennedy (unassisted) - EVEN

3rd - 9:26 (BRY) - Cam Ziegler (unassisted) - EVEN

3rd - 3:08 (PC) - Evan McGreen (unassisted) - EVEN

3rd - 0:17 (PC) - Sean Leahey (Damon Currie) - MAN-UP



4th - 10:14 (PC) - Nick Hatzipetrakos (Brendan Kearns) - EVEN

4th - 4:59 (PC) - Ryan Nawrocki (unassisted) - EVEN

4th - 4:49 (PC) - Conner Byrne (unassisted) - EVEN

4th - 4:13 (BRY) - Trevor Weingarten (unassisted) - EVEN



Goalkeeping:

Bryant: James Werner, 9 saves, 13 goals against, 60:00 minutes

Providence: Tate Boyce, 12 saves, 8 goals against, 60:00 minutes



Face-offs:

Bryant: 18-23

Providence: 5-23



Extra-Man Opportunities:

Bryant: 0-6

Providence: 1-4



Groundballs:

Bryant: 34

Providence: 16



