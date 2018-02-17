Dartmouth Pulls Away from Brown, Bears Tied for Fourth in Ivy League

Chris Knight scored 16 of his game high 18 points in the second half and connected on consecutive baskets late in the game to give Dartmouth the lead for good, giving the Big Green a 66-63 Ivy League win over Brown Saturday evening at Leede Arena.

Brown falls back into a three-way tie for fourth place in the Ivy standings at 4-6, 11-12 overall, while Dartmouth improves to 6-17 overall and 2-8 in Ivy play.

With the score tied, 56-56, Knight hit back-to back baskets for a 60-56 Big Green lead with 2:20 left on the clock. Sophomore Brandon Anderson (Mahwah, NJ) connected on a trey for the Bears with 1:18 left to cut the Big Green lead to 62-61.

Miles Wright scored on a layup with 1:01 remaining for a 64-61 Big Green lead, but Bears' guard Zach Hunsaker (Orem, UT) converted two free throws with 52 seconds left to trail, 64-63.

After a Big Green missed shot, Brown had two chances to win it in the waning moments, taking possession with 20 seconds left. Hunsaker unable to connect on a trey with five seconds left and freshman Desmond Cambridge (Nashville, TN) grabbed the rebound, but missed a short jumper with one second remaining. Knight hit two free throws for the Big Green to account for the final margin.

Cambridge led four double figure Brown scorers with 13 points, but struggled from the field on 4-of-17 shooting. Freshman Tamenang Choh (Lowell, MA) got a starting nod and scored 11 points with seven rebounds, while Anderson also scored 11 points. Hunsaker finished with 10 points for the Bears.

Knight's 18 points came on 7-of-11 shooting from the field and his eight rebounds led the Big Green. Taylor Johnson and Miles Wright netted 15 points each for Dartmouth.

Dartmouth out-rebounded the Bears by a 34-28 margin, and shot 53-percenty from the field (24-of-46), while holding Brown to 38-percent shooting (22-of-58).

Brown got off to a sluggish start, falling behind 19-6 in the opening eight minutes behind eight points by Johnson. Dartmouth hit 7 of its first 12 shots from the field, while the Bears connected on 3-of-17 field goals.

The Big Green lead by as many as 15 points in the opening half, 32-17, on two free throws by James Foye with 5:16 left in the half.

The Bears answered with an 11-0 run to trail, 32-28, with 1:55 remaining following a layup by Cambridge. A late layup by Brown's Joshua Howard (Charlotte, NC) cut the Dartmouth lead to 37-34 at intermission.

Cambridge gave Brown its first lead, 39-37, on a trey early in the second half, and a layup by freshman Matt DeWolf (Barrington, RI) at the 16:42 mark lifted the Bears to a 44-38 advantage.

Brown's four-game road trip continues next weekend, traveling to New York City to battle Columbia on Friday, February 23 at 7:00 pm on the ILN, and then on to Ithaca, NY on Saturday, February 24 to take on Cornell at 6:00 pm on ESPN3 and the ILN.