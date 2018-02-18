Providence Police arrest two men after chase - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Providence Police arrest two men after chase

By News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Police say two men were arrested after a car and foot chase early Saturday morning in Providence.

Alkhalif Sirleaf, 19, and Reynolds Youboty, 19, both of Providence, were arrested on Elmhurst Avenue near Eaton Street around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Sirleaf was charged with possession of a loaded weapon in a vehicle after Police discovered a loaded shotgun in his possession.

Police say this is Sirleaf’s second firearm arrest in the past three weeks.

Youboty was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

Police say both men were sent to the ACI.

