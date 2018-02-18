Rogers High School Vice Principal dies after battle with blood c - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Rogers High School Vice Principal dies after battle with blood cancer

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) – Jaime Crowley, vice-principal of Rogers High School in Newport has died after a battle with blood cancer.

Friends of the Crowley Family, a Facebook page devoted to supporting Crowley and his family in his fight against Myelodysplastic Syndromes, a rare form of blood cancer, confirmed in a post Saturday that Crowley had passed.

Crowley received a blood marrow transfusion after finding a matching donor at a drive in 2016.

Donald Rebello, Executive Director of the Rhode Island Association of School Principals, said in a tweet, “I cannot express how much I admired his leadership, his passion for his profession, and his compassion for kids in need”.

Rebello said “The world has lost a spirit that can never be replaced.”

Friends of the Crowley Family said funeral services will be held Wednesday at St. Mary's Church in Newport.

