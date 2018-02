By News Staff

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) – Police removed a body from a Cranston pond late Saturday evening.

An unidentified body was discovered in the water of Spectacle Pond on Garfield Avenue in Cranston Saturday and removed by Cranston Police.

Police could not confirm any additional details.

More information will become available as the investigation develops.

