Deja Ross Returns to Providence, PC Women get Senior Night Win

The Providence College women's basketball team earned a 69-48 victory over Xavier on Feb. 18 at Alumni Hall in Providence, R.I. Prior to the game, the program honored its senior class of Allegra Botteghi (Bologna, Italy) and Brianna Frias (Worcester, Mass.). Providence improved to 10-19 overall (3-14 BIG EAST), while Xavier dropped to 9-19 (2-15 BIG EAST).

The Friars took control right from the start as they hit 12 of 13 shots in the first quarter (92.3-percent) to gain a 28-6 lead after the opening 10 minutes of play.

In the wire-to-wire victory, Providence led by as many as 26 points (37-11) with 6:11 remaining in the second quarter. Xavier never threatened, getting on as close as 15 points (55-40) at the 8:00 minute mark of the fourth quarter, but Providence bounced its lead back to 21 (63-42) with an 8-2 run.

Jovana Nogic (Belgrade, Serbia) led all scorers with 25 points. It marked her 10TH, 20+ point game of the season, as she connected on 10 of 17 attempts from the field, including 3-7 from beyond the arc. Nogic also contributed five rebounds, three assists, one blocked shot and one steal.

Maddie Jolin (Rehoboth, Mass.) recorded the second double-double of her college career on 11 points and 10 boards. She hit 4-7 shots from the floor, including 3-5 from three-point territory, and dished three assists.

Freshman Chanell Williams (Bronx, N.Y.) rounded out the list of Friars in double figures with 13 points and chipped in four boards and a game-high four assists.

Botteghi finished the game with seven points, seven rebounds and two assists, while Frias posted four points, four boards and one steal.



Providence shot 56.9-percent from the field in the game (29-51), marking the second-highest shooting percentage of the season for the Friars. Providence also excelled beyond the arc, hitting 8-16 attempts from downtown (50.0-percent).

Na'Teshia Owens paced Xavier with 13 points and three assists, while A'riana Gray added 12 points, nine rebounds and three steals.

The Friars return to action on Friday, Feb. 23 against Villanova at Jake Nevin Fieldhouse in Villanova, Pa. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. Providence will travel to Georgetown for its regular-season finale on Sunday, Feb. 25 at 2:00 p.m. in McDonough Arena.

