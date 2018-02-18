Red Sox Re-Sign Infielder Nunez to One Year Deal, Expected To Start for Injured Pedroia

The Boston Red Sox have re-signed infielder Eduardo Nunez to a one-year contract with a player option for 2019, giving them another proven second baseman to fill in while Dustin Pedroia recovers from knee surgery.

Nunez's deal was done on Sunday, the day before the Red Sox hold their first full-squad workout of spring training. He gets a guaranteed $6 million, according to multiple reports, including $4 million this season and a $2 million buyout. Nunez can reportedly exercise a $4 million option for 2019.

The 30-year-old batted a career-high .313 with 33 doubles and 12 home runs over 114 games last season between San Francisco and Boston. After being acquired by the Red Sox in a trade on July 25, Nunez made 25 of 38 starts at second base.

