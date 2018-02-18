Memorial service held for Pascoag firefighter who died in the line of duty

By: Chloe Leshner

PASCOAG, R.I. (WLNE) -- A 33 year veteran of the Pascoag Fire Department who died in the line of duty was honored Sunday night. Firefighters and law enforcement from all over the region along with dozens of community members paying their final respects to Lieutenant Richard Jenks. He lost his life fighting a fire on Wednesday.

"It is a tremendous loss for the town," says firefighter Jason LeMaire.

After a private wake, hundreds of fire fighters leading his casket back to the fire station.

"So many people want to be here for us and to recognize Lieutenant Jenks so its unbelievable," he adds.

Jenks volunteered with the department for 33 years, serving as the Safety Officer. He worked for four decades as a lineman for the Pascoag Utility District before retiring in 2011. He's also a veteran of the US Air Force and Rhode Island National Guard.

"He never asked for anything in return. He just wanted to be there," says LeMaire.

A legacy those in the department hope to carry on.

"Making sure you're a helping hand, a friendly hand, if you needed someone to talk to he was always that person so making sure that's the case going forward I think will be how we go," says LeMaire.

He adds their main concern moving forward is that Jenks' wife, who always works for the fire department, is taken care of.

