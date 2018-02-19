Advocates protest alleged animal abuser

By: News Staff

WAKEFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Protestors at the Washington County Courthouse spoke out against animal cruelty aimed at an East Greenwich man charged with the crime who was scheduled to be in court.

Protestors were outside the courthouse Monday morning waiting for Eugene McQuade, 35, to appear at his pre-trial conference.

Protestors learned that McQuade was not showing up to his pre-trial conference so they moved inside to speak with his lawyer.

They wanted to make sure McQuade receives more than just a slap on the wrist. They want jail time for McQuade who is facing several charges

He is facing 11 counts of unnecessary cruelty to animals, 11 counts of miss treatment of animals, and one count of abandonment of animals.

The 35-year-old was arrested at his home on Downing Street last month after the neighbors called the cops.

Investigators say he left several dogs outside in the frigid cold on his property in Exeter and Coventry. Some of the dogs were found living in squalid conditions.

Activists say Rhode Island’s law should become stricter.

“This is unacceptable, not strict enough as far as jail time. As far as punishment, if the laws were toughened up then they wouldn’t do this again. They would stop doing what they’re doing,” said animal rights activist, Anita Pimental.

11 pit bulls were recovered from McQuade properties, one of those dogs was found in a truck. They were all taken to the vet for examination.

The protesters told ABC6 News that this is not just about McQuade. This is about other cases here in Rhode Island that they are speaking out against.

