Police ID body found in Cranston pond

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) – Cranston Police have released the identity of the body removed from Spectacle Pond Saturday night.

Officials confirmed on Monday that the body found was that of Kenneth Stedman, 69, who had been reported missing out of Johnston on February 11th.

Cranston Police initially received a call on Saturday around 6:51 p.m., "from a person who stated that he believed he saw a body floating in the water of Spectacle Pond."

When officers got the location, they found the body of a white male in the water behind the Stop & Shop on Garfield Ave.

The Rhode Island State Medical Examiner’s Office examined the remains, and determined it was Stedman.

"There is no foul play detected with the cause of death declared as a drowning," said Cranston Police in a press release. "Mayor Fung, Colonel Winquist and the men and women of the Cranston Police Department offer our sincere condolences to the family during this very difficult time."

No further information is available.

