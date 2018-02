By: News Staff

NEW BEDFORD, M.A. (WLNE) — Crews are battling a smoky 3-alarm fire in New Bedford Monday afternoon.

According to the New Bedford Fire Department, the blaze ignited at a home on Grandfield Street.

A second home also caught fire.

Grandfied St is blocked in both directions to traffic at this time.

As of 4:07 p.m., crews were still on scene.

No further information is available.

