State Police: Man drives wrong way on highway, crashes into cruiser

By: Rachael Perry

Email: rperry@abc6.com

Twitter: @RachaelABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man was arrested early Monday morning after he allegedly drove the wrong way on the highway and crashed into a State Police cruiser.

Rhode Island State Police told ABC6 News Monday afternoon that Kurtis Lamontagne, 36, of Rehoboth, M.A., was arrested on several charges including DUI.

“The arrest stemmed from an investigation that began around 1:50 a.m. today when a State Trooper spotted the vehicle driving north in the southbound lanes of Route 146 in Providence,” said Laura Meade Kirk, Director of Public Information at Rhode Island State Police.

Lamontagne allegedly took off, thwarting the trooper.

Another trooper then saw Lamontagne’s vehicle driving south, and when they attempted to stop him, Lamontagne sped away and got onto I-95 South.

“Troopers followed the car as it continued southbound on I-95 to the Thurbers Avenue exit ramp and re-entered the highway, heading North on Interstate 95,” said Kirk. “As the car was being driven north on I-95, the engine appeared to catch fire, with smoke and flames coming from under the hood.”

Troopers again tried to stop Lamontagne’s car, but in the process, it is believed he struck one of the cruisers, drove off the road, and crashed.

Lamontagne was charged with the following:

Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor/Drugs.

Resisting legal/illegal arrest.

Reckless driving/Drag Racing/Eluding Police.

He was brought to the Lincoln Woods Barracks, where he was arraigned before a Justice of the Peace, and released without cash bail.

©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018