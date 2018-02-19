Man arrested after swiping cash from elderly woman at Twin River Casino

By: Rachael Perry

LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — A man from Woonsocket was arrested after he stole from an elderly woman at Twin River Casino, State Police said Monday afternoon.

Michael A. Dwinnell, 27, was charged with first-degree robbery, after he allegedly swiped $200 from a woman who had just taken out cash from an ATM.

The victim “was holding the cash in one hand and her walker in the other when a man grabbed the cash from her hand and fled,” said Laura Meade Kirk, Director of Public information at Rhode Island State Police.

The elderly woman was not injured.

Kirk said troopers saw Dwinnell leaving the casino and arrested him.

No further information is available at this time.

