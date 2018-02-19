Dartmouth man seriously injured in snowmobile crash

By: News Staff

TWIN MOUNTAIN, N.H. (WLNE) — A Dartmouth man was seriously injured in a snowmobile crash Monday morning.

Chad Beattie, 38, lost control of his rented snowmobile, went off trail, down an embankment, and crashed into a tree while riding with a group around 11:30 a.m.

“Chad sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash but fortunately was located very quickly by other members of his riding party,” said the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department in a press release.

Beattie was subsequently flown via DHART helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon for treatment.

Beattie’s condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

