Teens busted for stealing money, pot, and a gun

Bourbonniere and White. Courtesy of Rhode Island State Police
EXETER, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police arrested three teenagers for a home invasion and robbery along South County Trail in Exeter last week.
According to police, 19-year-old Ryan White and a juvenile broke into a home, then assaulted and robbed the 60-year-old homeowner on February 10th.
They left with about $4,000 in cash, a large amount of marijuana, and a .45 caliber handgun, State Police said.
Another teen, identified as 19-year-old Jarod Bourbonniere was the getaway driver.
White was charged with the following:
- Breaking and Entering of Dwelling House of Persons 60 years of Age or Older When Resident on Premises.
- First-Degree Robbery.
- Assault on Persons 60 Years of Age or Older Causing Bodily Injury.
- Larceny of Firearm.
Bourbonniere was charged with the following:
- Breaking and Entering of Dwelling House of Persons 60 years of Age or Older When Resident on Premises.
- First-Degree Robbery.
- Assault on Persons 60 Years of Age or Older Causing Bodily Injury.
- Larceny of a Firearm.
- Four Counts of Conspiracy.
Bourbonniere and White were held at the ACI. The juvenile was sent to the Training School.
Bail was set at 25 thousand dollars with surety.
