Teens busted for stealing money, pot, and a gun

EXETER, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police arrested three teenagers for a home invasion and robbery along South County Trail in Exeter last week.

According to police, 19-year-old Ryan White and a juvenile broke into a home, then assaulted and robbed the 60-year-old homeowner on February 10th.

They left with about $4,000 in cash, a large amount of marijuana, and a .45 caliber handgun, State Police said.

Another teen, identified as 19-year-old Jarod Bourbonniere was the getaway driver.

White was charged with the following:

Breaking and Entering of Dwelling House of Persons 60 years of Age or Older When Resident on Premises.

First-Degree Robbery.

Assault on Persons 60 Years of Age or Older Causing Bodily Injury.

Larceny of Firearm.

Bourbonniere was charged with the following:

Breaking and Entering of Dwelling House of Persons 60 years of Age or Older When Resident on Premises.

First-Degree Robbery.

Assault on Persons 60 Years of Age or Older Causing Bodily Injury.

Larceny of a Firearm.

Four Counts of Conspiracy.

Bourbonniere and White were held at the ACI. The juvenile was sent to the Training School.

Bail was set at 25 thousand dollars with surety.

