Teens busted for stealing money, pot, and a gun - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Teens busted for stealing money, pot, and a gun

Bourbonniere and White. Courtesy of Rhode Island State Police Bourbonniere and White. Courtesy of Rhode Island State Police

EXETER, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police arrested three teenagers for a home invasion and robbery along South County Trail in Exeter last week.

According to police, 19-year-old Ryan White and a juvenile broke into a home, then assaulted and robbed the 60-year-old homeowner on February 10th.

They left with about $4,000 in cash, a large amount of marijuana, and a .45 caliber handgun, State Police said.

Another teen, identified as 19-year-old Jarod Bourbonniere was the getaway driver.

White was charged with the following:

  • Breaking and Entering of Dwelling House of Persons 60 years of Age or Older When Resident on Premises.
  • First-Degree Robbery.
  • Assault on Persons 60 Years of Age or Older Causing Bodily Injury.
  • Larceny of Firearm.

Bourbonniere was charged with the following:

  • Breaking and Entering of Dwelling House of Persons 60 years of Age or Older When Resident on Premises.
  • First-Degree Robbery.
  • Assault on Persons 60 Years of Age or Older Causing Bodily Injury.
  • Larceny of a Firearm.
  • Four Counts of Conspiracy.

Bourbonniere and White were held at the ACI. The juvenile was sent to the Training School.

Bail was set at 25 thousand dollars with surety.

