Owner of St. Bernard puppies facing animal cruelty charges

By: Anthony Vega

Email: avega@abc6.com

Twitter: @avegaABC6

DOUGLAS, Mass. (WLNE) — A Sutton man is facing animal cruelty charges after police say puppies found in his home were determined to be underweight.

According to a Facebook post by the department, 38-year-old Steven Banville’s St. Bernard dog, Buddy, was spotted several times on Friday, February 9th in the State Forest on South West Main Street.

The one-year-old dog dodged police and animal control from being captured. He was eventually located on Saturday, February 10th and surrendered to animal control.

“After an investigation by Douglas Police…14 St. Bernards were located at a residence and ultimately surrendered to Animal Control,” said Douglas police.

Police charged Banville for Animal Cruelty and Misleading a Police Investigation.

The 14 St. Bernards included Buddy, a two-year-old female St. Bernard (mom), and their 12 four-week old puppies.

Buddy has already been adopted, but the two-year old female St. Bernard and 12 puppies have been placed in foster care.

Douglas police say on March 6th, the mother St. Bernard and 12 puppies will be placed up for adoption through Pawfect Live Rescue in Uxbridge.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018