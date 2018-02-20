Timeline: Station Nightclub Fire, 15 year anniversary

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — It has been 15 years since the Station Nightclub in West Warwick went up in flames killing 100 people and injuring hundreds more.

The fire erupted on February 20, 2003 after the rock band Great White set off pyrotechnics. The flammable sound proof insulation inside the club went up in flames quickly sparking a fast moving fire that remains one of the deadliest in U.S. history.

In the years to come, laws would change in the state to tighten regulations around sprinkler systems.

In addition, several people have been charged criminally. The band's tour manager was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to 100 counts of manslaughter. The Derderian brothers, the clubs owners, would also be penalized. One as sent to prison and the other was sentenced to probation.

A permanent memorial at the site of the deadly fire took well over a decade to become a reality. It took years to secure the land and funding necessary.

It was last May when the site now named Station Fire Memorial Park opened. This year marks the first anniversary that loved ones can mourn at the new site.

(C) WLNE 2018