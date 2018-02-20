Edgewood Highland school to reopen Monday - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Edgewood Highland school to reopen Monday

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Students at the Edgewood Highland school will be able to return to the school beginning Monday.

After being forced to close due to a busted water pipe that flooded several classrooms back in January, the announcement was made on the school’s website.

Since the incident students had been attending school at the Norwood building just a couple of blocks away.

The building had to be cleaned and fully sanitized before it could reopen.

You can read the full post on the school's website here.

©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.