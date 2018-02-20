Edgewood Highland school to reopen Monday

By: News Staff

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Students at the Edgewood Highland school will be able to return to the school beginning Monday.

After being forced to close due to a busted water pipe that flooded several classrooms back in January, the announcement was made on the school’s website.

Since the incident students had been attending school at the Norwood building just a couple of blocks away.

The building had to be cleaned and fully sanitized before it could reopen.

