Woman with baby in car charged with DUI

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — A North Providence woman who was driving with her 7-month-old child in tow was charged with DUI.

Margaret Khoury, 44, was arrested around 2:45 p.m. on Monday after Coventry Police said they got a call reporting an erratic driver on Tiogue Ave.

When officers stopped Khoury’s vehicle, police noted she was obviously impaired. Her baby was found in the back seat.

“The father of the child arrived on scene a short time later and took custody of his child, who was unharmed,” said Coventry Police.

Khoury was charged with:

DUI-1st Offense.

Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Test.

Khoury was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

