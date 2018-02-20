Woman with baby in car charged with DUI - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Woman with baby in car charged with DUI

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of the Coventry Police Department Courtesy of the Coventry Police Department

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — A North Providence woman who was driving with her 7-month-old child in tow was charged with DUI.

Margaret Khoury, 44, was arrested around 2:45 p.m. on Monday after Coventry Police said they got a call reporting an erratic driver on Tiogue Ave.

When officers stopped Khoury’s vehicle, police noted she was obviously impaired. Her baby was found in the back seat.

“The father of the child arrived on scene a short time later and took custody of his child, who was unharmed,” said Coventry Police.

Khoury was charged with:

  •  DUI-1st Offense.
  •  Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Test.

Khoury was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.