Golden Retriever puppy diagnosed with rare disease

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A Cranston couple is hoping to bring awareness to a rare disease that could take the life of their golden retriever if he doesn't get treatment.

The puppy, named Roman, who's just 7-months-old, needs regular blood transfusions and needs the help of other healthy dogs to survive.

It all started when earlier this month when Roman wasn't acting his usual self.

After numerous tests he was diagnosed with pure red cell aplasia, meaning his bone marrow is not regenerating red blood cells.

Most vets have never seen a case like this in a puppy, and the treatment isn’t cheap.

Hilary has already spent $7000 and the bills are piling up. But she says she'll do anything to keep her best friend around as long as she can.

A GoFundMe has been started in hopes of raisin money for Roman’s ongoing treatment.

You can help donate here.

©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018