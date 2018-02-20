Some WHS students calling for increased security in light of sch - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Some WHS students calling for increased security in light of school shootings

By: Rebecca Turco

WESTERLY, R.I. – Some Westerly High School students are pushing for more than one school resource officer in light of the deadly school shooting in Florida.

The high school has two buildings about a block apart from each other, with one officer monitoring both.

Senior Quinn Chappelle is urging school administrators to have at least two officers on campus – one designated for each building.

"We can't just cross our fingers anymore and hope that Westerly is safe, that Westerly is not like other towns, it's not going to happen here,” Chappelle told ABC6 News. “It could happen here."

She recently wrote a letter to the editor in The Westerly Sun, laying out statistics on school shootings while calling for increased security protocols at the high school. She wrote it as a goodbye letter in case she is the next victim.

"The fact that a child should be writing a goodbye note is ridiculous, but now more kids are having to have those prepared, having to have those last goodbyes to their families before they're even turning 16,” Chappelle said. “It's ridiculous."

Junior Adrianna Turano says she believes there is more to be done, but as a whole, she feels safe. "I think there's a degree of fear inevitably for any student with what's going on, but I think our school has done a really nice job with securing our building[s]," Turano said.

The superintendent said in a statement that safety of students and staff is a top priority.

Chappelle says she plans on attending a school committee meeting next week and addressing her concerns with the board.

