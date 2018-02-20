Suspects break into home, ID themselves as police officers

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

FALL RIVER, M.A. (WLNE) — Fall River Police have made an arrest in connection with a home invasion from Sunday.

The victim told police two masked men broke into her home with knives and identified themselves as police officers.

It happened near Robeson and New Boston Streets around 5:00 p.m.

One of the suspects, identified as 44-year-old Jose Dias was arrested inside the house, and was being held down by residents when police arrived, but a second suspect took off.

Victims gave just a vague description: a white male, 5'10’’, with a black mask covering his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fall River Police at: 508-676-8511.

©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018