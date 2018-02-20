Justice Dept to step up review of bump stocks

By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says it is moving quickly with its review of "bump stock" devices after President Donald Trump directed the agency to propose regulations banning them.

The devices allow semi-automatic rifles to fire faster and were used in last year's Las Vegas massacre.

The Justice Department in December announced it was reviewing whether bump stocks are prohibited under federal law banning fully automatic weapons. The department said Tuesday it "understands this is a priority for the president and has acted quickly to move through the rulemaking process."

A public comment period for the review closed last month.

4:05 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he's signed a memo directing the Justice Department to propose regulations to "ban all devices" like bump stocks used in last year's Las Vegas massacre.

The president is making the announcement to curb the use of the rapid-fire devices during a ceremony recognizing bravery by the nation's public safety officers.

Trump is responding days after the shooting deaths of 17 people at a Florida high school. He's pointing to the need to propose regulations to ban the device that was used in the October shooting deaths of 58 people in Las Vegas.

White House officials say the president will be meeting with students, teachers and state and local officials to discuss ways of providing more school safety and address gun violence. Past efforts to address gun violence in Congress have failed.

3:55 p.m.

The White House says members of the Florida community grieving a school shooting will attend a listening session with the president.

Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says people from Parkland will come to the White House Wednesday, as well as people impacted by past school shootings in Columbine, Colorado and Newtown, Connecticut.

The listening session is for students, parents and teachers to speak with the president about school safety and other issues.

Trump will also meet with law enforcement officials Thursday.

The shooting at a high school last Wednesday left 17 dead and more injured. Sanders said the victims and their families remain in the administration's thoughts and prayers.

