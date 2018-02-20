Fentanyl suspected in Providence hazmat - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Fentanyl suspected in Providence hazmat

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A hazmat situation Tuesday night was caused by a deadly overdose.

Crews from both Providence Fire and Police responded to the level one hazmat at a triple decker on Webster Avenue after a body was found inside the apartment with white powder.

Providence fire officials do not know for sure what substance it is, but it's believed to be fentanyl.

Over a dozen firefighters were seen dressed in hazmat gear were called to decontaminate the building.

Even the smallest amount of the drug when airborne can be deadly officials said.

“We all know the fentanyl exposure that's out there now. We had an unknown substance exposed that was not contained. It's 100 times more powerful than heroin. We took an abundance of caution for our crews,” said Acting Deputy Chief Steven Houle.

The drug was sent to the health department to figure out what it is.

Two families were displaced as a result.

No further information is available at this time.

