Oliver Hazard Perry setting sail for first time since crash

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island’s tall ship the Oliver Hazard Perry is gearing up for its first voyage Wednesday morning since it was damaged in a crash back in October.

Six students from the Maritime Academy in Norfolk, Virginia will set sail on the ship for two weeks as part of an internship.

In October, the 200-foot tall ship lost power during the Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival and hit several other boats in the marina before grounding in Perotti Park.

Since then, it has undergone tests to make sure it is seaworthy.

