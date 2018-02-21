UPDATE: Woman shot in the torso in New Bedford shooting - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

UPDATE: Woman shot in the torso in New Bedford shooting

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Updated by: Anthony Vega

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police are investigating a shooting in the city that happened on Tuesday night.

Lieutenant Nathaniel Rodriguez told ABC6 News that the incident happened at approximately 8:40 p.m. on 130 Chestnut Street.

Lt. Rodriguez says a female was shot in the upper torso area and was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the shooting is still under investigation.

ABC6 News will update the story when more information becomes available.

