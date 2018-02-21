E. Providence city worker accused of stalking - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

E. Providence city worker accused of stalking

Posted: Updated:

By: Rebecca Turco

Email: rturco@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The East Providence city worker accused of stalking another woman appeared before a judge Wednesday.

Leah Stoddard, 37, is charged with stalking, installing an electronic tracking device in or on a motor vehicle and conspiracy to commit those acts. The stalking charge is a felony. No pleas were entered.

On January 2, a woman told East Providence Police she found a GPS tracking device under her car, according to court documents. Its serial number traced back to Stoddard.

The woman also told police her ex-boyfriend, John Mitchell, showed up to bars she happened to be at twice, saying both times he was with Stoddard. Mitchell is charged as a co-conspirator.

This is not Stoddard's first issue with following other electronically. In 2010, she put a tracker on her laptop to see if her then-husband was being unfaithful. She was never charged in that case and the matter was eventually settled in court.

Stoddard was released on $1,000 personal recognizance. She is due back in court May 16.

At last check, the East Providence city manager would not say whether she has been suspended from her job in human resources.

(c) WLNE-TV 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.