E. Providence city worker accused of stalking

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The East Providence city worker accused of stalking another woman appeared before a judge Wednesday.

Leah Stoddard, 37, is charged with stalking, installing an electronic tracking device in or on a motor vehicle and conspiracy to commit those acts. The stalking charge is a felony. No pleas were entered.

On January 2, a woman told East Providence Police she found a GPS tracking device under her car, according to court documents. Its serial number traced back to Stoddard.

The woman also told police her ex-boyfriend, John Mitchell, showed up to bars she happened to be at twice, saying both times he was with Stoddard. Mitchell is charged as a co-conspirator.

This is not Stoddard's first issue with following other electronically. In 2010, she put a tracker on her laptop to see if her then-husband was being unfaithful. She was never charged in that case and the matter was eventually settled in court.

Stoddard was released on $1,000 personal recognizance. She is due back in court May 16.

At last check, the East Providence city manager would not say whether she has been suspended from her job in human resources.

