Senate files resolution to expel State Senator Kettle

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Senate filed a resolution to expel the Republican lawmaker Wednesday.

Kettle is charged with one count of video voyeurism and two counts of extortion. He has denied the charges against him, which exclude allegations that he extorted a former State House intern for sex.

The Senate President Dominick Ruggerio called the allegations horrifying.

“As President of the Senate, as a father, and as a grandfather, I am absolutely horrified and disgusted by these allegations. We in the Senate are deeply shaken,” said President Ruggerio

As of Wednesday afternoon, a sheriff was in the process of serving Mr. Kettle and his attorney with notice of the hearing, at which he will have the opportunity to offer a defense.

The Senate Judiciary Committee will take up the resolution on Tuesday.

