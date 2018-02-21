North Providence man arrested after stabbing - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

North Providence man arrested after stabbing

Posted: Updated:

By: Anthony Vega

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police arrested a North Providence man after he allegedly stabbed a woman during a dispute he had with his girlfriend.

Providence police told ABC6 News that 40-year-old Jesse Robertson stabbed 20-year-old Kailey Costa, of Providence, in the torso after she tried to interfere during a domestic dispute between him and his girlfriend.

The stabbing took place on Manton Avenue Wednesday morning.

Costa was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Robertson was charged with simple assault and felony assault.

He was arraigned in Providence District Court Wednesday morning where the judge set bail at $10,000 with surety.

Robertson is scheduled for a pre-arraignment on May 16th.

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

