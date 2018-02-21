StyleWeek: SEED-lings Challenge

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — StyleWeek kicks off at the Rhode Island Convention Center on Wednesday night.

The four-day fashion event starts off with the “Seed Design Challenge.”

However, this year, it is called “Seed-lings” with students from the Lincoln school.

These high school students will put on a full runway show having constructed pieces based out of recyclable material influenced by STEAM: Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics.

“I think a lot of people don’t realize that when it comes to stem and steam we use all of those categories in fashion design geometry mathematics…you need all of those skills to construct samples in fashion,” said Rosanna Ortiz from Styleweek.

The student will be critiqued by a panel of nine judges including ABC6 News Anchor Doreen Scanlon.

©WLNE-TV/ ABC6 2018